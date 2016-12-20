Two 23-Year-Olds Shot in Northwest Baltimore; 1 Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two 23-year-old men were shot Tuesday night in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue where one died.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the scene where both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 23 year-old male was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead and a second 23 year-old male was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (410) 396-2100or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.