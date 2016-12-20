Two Injured in Frankfort Shopping Center Shooting

December 20, 2016 9:06 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Double Shooting, Frankfort Shopping Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police responded to a double shooting in Northwest Baltimore where two men were shot.

Around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two shooting victims who were located in 5200 block of Frankfort Avenue at the Frankfort Shopping Center.

The officer located a 34 year-old man and a 39 year-old man, both were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are looking to identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

