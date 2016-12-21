2 Killed, 9 Others Hurt In 7 Separate Shootings In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say two people are dead and nine others are injured after seven shootings around the city in one day.

Police say the first in the string of shootings occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the northwest district, when a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first fatal shooting was reported after 8 p.m. in northwest Baltimore. Police say two 23-year-old men were taken to hospitals where one died. The other man’s condition isn’t known. An hour later, police say two men drove to a hospital after a south Baltimore shooting. A 20-year-old man died and a 38-year-old man is in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy says it’s too early to say whether any of the shootings are related.

