20-Year Old Dies At Hospital After Being Shot

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year old man and killed a 20-year old man in South Baltimore.
Officers say the two men drove themselves to Harbor hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.
20-year old William Bryson of N. Carrollton Avenue was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.
Police say the shooting happened at Ward and Cross streets.
Anyone with information are asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook