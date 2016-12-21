20-Year Old Dies At Hospital After Being Shot

December 21, 2016 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year old man and killed a 20-year old man in South Baltimore.

Officers say the two men drove themselves to Harbor hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

20-year old William Bryson of N. Carrollton Avenue was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

Police say the shooting happened at Ward and Cross streets.

Anyone with information are asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
