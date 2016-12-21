‘Christmas Puppy’ Stolen From Baltimore Home During Burglary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family in Baltimore is searching for their puppy after it was stolen during a break in Tuesday.

The Springer Spaniel mix puppy, Peggy, was purchased three weeks ago as an early Christmas present for the two young kids and she is not micro-chpped.

Police believed the burglars came to the home near the intersection of Cold Spring Lane and Woodlawn Road between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., took the dog, some kibble and the dog’s leash and collar, in addition to several thousand dollars worth of electronics — cell phones, tablets and cameras.

“I’m the most concerned about [the kids] processing this because, you know, this was the big deal to them,” says dad Andy Powell.

He says they’ve lived in the home for 12 years.

“It’s very hard for them being that young, trying to understand,” Powell says. “They’ve never had a break-in in their house all their lives and, you know, that sense of violation, and them going into their rooms and seeing all the contents of their drawers thrown on the floor.”

Police are hoping someone saw the suspects with the dog and can give them a call.

The family says they only want the dog back, no questions asked.

They are offering $750 reward for safe return, hoping the burglars “feel bad enough that they realize that it was the wrong thing to do and return our dog,” Powell says. “That would be the greatest outcome that we could hope for.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook