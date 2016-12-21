Former Pocomoke Cop Guilty In Hit-And-Run Coverup

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — A former small-town police lieutenant has been found guilty of conspiring with another officer to interfere with an automobile crash investigation to help a friend.

Former Pocomoke City Police Lt. Lynell Green was found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to commit misconduct in office. He was acquitted on a charge of misconduct in office.

Green was sentenced to serve probation before judgment, meaning the misdemeanor could be expunged from his record if he completes the terms of his probation.

Prosecutors said Green and Police Chief Kelvin Sewell pressured subordinate officers to report a hit-and-run collision as a simple accident because the driver was a friend. Sewell was convicted of misconduct in office last month.

Sewell, Green and another former black officer have filed a lawsuit accusing city officials of racial discrimination.

