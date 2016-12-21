Kid-preneur Works To Help Maryland Veterans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the season of giving and one 5-year-old from Maryland is leading way.

Tyler Stallings is making sure that homeless veterans have something this holiday season.

He’s a 5-year-old in a cape, bringing holiday cheer, his big heart and lots of gifts.

“So, the reason why bought all these boxes right here is, because I want to remember veterans. It’s really important to remember veterans because they served the military and they help the whole country,” says TylerStallingss, Give Back to Veterans’ Day.

Tyler Stallings is a self-described kid-preneur, who saw a video that inspired him to help others, at such a young age.

“When I was four, I saw a video veterans, homeless veterans, on the street and I said that’s not right,” says Tyler.

“So, we wanted to do something that was managable and he could be apart of, hands on. So, he created ‘Give Back to Veterans Day’ with my help,” says Andrea Blackstone, Tyler’s mother.

Within the past year, Tyler has raised money and even donated a portion of the sells from his published book. Tyler goes around the word and to the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, also called MCVET.

Helping homeless and elderly veterans, Tyler along with his mother, has given care packages, including toiletries, clothes, and a computer.

“I hope it helps veterans. Absolutely! And on behalf of our job services, we would like you for donating this computer.”

“Which is think is very commendable that at such a young age, a person would already have a strong sense of giving. So we’re very fortunate that he has selected MCVET as the organization to bestow upon it,’ says Jeffery Kendrick, Executive Director, Maryland Center For veterans Education Training.

It’s the season of giving, but for this little superhero, it doesn’t stop here.

“We’ll figure out where to go next,” says Tyler.

