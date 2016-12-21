Loaded Handgun Recovered From Student At Frederick Co. High School

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says a loaded handgun was found on a student at a Frederick County public high school.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says school administrators and a school resource officer recovered a gun at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville after students reported to a teacher that a male student had posted videos of himself on social media possessing the gun.

The teacher contacted administrators to advise them of the information.

Investigators say school administrators alerted the School Resource Officer and responded to the classroom together. The student was removed from the classroom and a loaded handgun was recovered from the student’s belongings without incident or injury, investigators say.

Frederick County Sherriff’s Office says at this time, it does not appear that that there were any plans or threats associated with the possession of the handgun.

Investigators have identified the student as 17-year-old Robert Antoine Shirley Jr. Shirley was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged as an adult with possession of Dangerous Weapon on School Property, possession of a Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Reckless Endangerment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook