Police: Man Wanted In Gas Station Murder Captured

December 21, 2016 11:02 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Devon Brown, the man who was wanted by Baltimore Police for allegedly shooting and killing another man at a gas station on York Road Dec. 14, has been arrested.

Brown, 27, was wanted for first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and other charges.

The man he allegedly killed was identified as 21-year-old Deontay McKnight.

The shooting occurred at a gas pump in the 5100 block of York Road.

