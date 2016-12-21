Steve Smith Gets In The Holiday Spirit At Pre-Christmas Media Session

December 21, 2016 3:23 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens WR Steve Smith arrived to the media session this week full of the holiday spirit and sporting an Elf costume.

Steve Smith Sr. admitted that playing on Christmas Day doesn’t actually feel like a holiday. “It won’t really feel like Christmas for the guys that are playing. We travel on Christmas Eve…so I don’t really have a tree. I have a pig,” says Smith.

“Christmas is Sunday…just trying to get festive,” he said.

He wore a Yoda outfit a few weeks ago too, and to be honest, who wouldn’t want to wear a onesie 24-7…

Recently, Steve Smith Sr. was named by the Baltimore Ravens as their Walter Payton Man of the Year representative for his work in the community.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

The winner will be announced in Houston at NFL Honors on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI, from 8-10 p.m.

