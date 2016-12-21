Steve Smith Sr.’s Wife Challenges Steelers’ Wife To Christmas Charity Competition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steve Smith Sr.’s wife, Angie Smith, has entered into a competition with Risalyn Williams, wife of Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams, to see who can raise more money for their respective charities of choice.

The Ravens and Steelers will square off this weekend to decide the winner of the AFC North, and the player’s wives are getting in on the rivalry too.

The two women have launched pages on GoFundMe for their charities. Angie’s charity of choice is the Maryland Food Bank. Currently, Angie is ahead by $2,270 with a goal of reaching $5,000 first. Fans can donate to Angie’s cause online.

“Since we play each other on Christmas day, what better way to engage this rivalry than to give back to each of our communities in our own, ‘Off the Field Battle of the Bucks,’” she said.

The Smith and Williams families have been close since Steve and DeAngelo played together for eight years with the Carolina Panthers. They still both reside in the Charlotte, N.C. area.