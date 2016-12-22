3 Burglary Suspects Caught on Camera

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are looking for three suspects who broke into a Southeast Baltimore home Friday.
The suspects stole jewelry, clothing and money before leaving the home located in the 2900 block of East Baltimore Street.
Detectives were able to locate the photos of three persons of interest from a surveillance camera in the area. Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact Southeast District Detectives at 410-396-2422.
