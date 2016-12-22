Baltimore Police Help Families In Need Enjoy A Holiday Meal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re just days away from Christmas and some Baltimore officers and restaurants are making sure families in their community have a holiday dinner.

The food goes to hundreds of families in need and it comes with a message, we’re all in this together.

“We have our vegetables here. We have green beans, we have corn and peas,” said detective Wendy Morton.

It’s the season of giving and here at the Southern District Police Station, that means, giving back.

Morton is helping to pack boxes with everything a family needs for holiday dinner.

“Macaroni and cheese, and pasta and stuffing. So usually when I pack the boxes, I’ll grab like four cans of vegetables and like 2 cans from each pile,” said Morton.

As part of the baskets of plenty event, community members, restaurants and bars from Federal Hill, drop off their donations so that officers can personally deliver them to local families in need.

“It shows the community that police are doing more than you know just than policing their neighborhoods but we’re actually getting involved with you know community service, building better relationships with the community and better trust,” said Johnathan Amey.

It started 7 years ago with 150 food boxes, each with their own turkey. The annual event now feeds 350 families. For those donating and volunteering, it feeds the soul.

“I think it makes their Christmas a little more special, that someone took the time to realize that they meed a little helping hand. It obviously makes us feel great that we can give back,” said Brian McComas, of the Federal Hill Hospitality Association.

The volunteers tell WJZ they hope the event inspires others to look out for their neighbors especially during this special time of year.

In addition to the police officers, people in the community also help to assemble the food boxes.

