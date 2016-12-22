Budget Amendment Proposed For Howard County To Cover Flooding

December 22, 2016 8:21 PM
Filed Under: Ellicott City Flooding, Howard County, Howard County executive allan kittleman

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is submitting a budget amendment to cover the costs from Ellicott City’s deadly flash flooding in July.

If passed, it would allow the past year’s budget surplus to cover the costs from the flood response and recovery.

The proposal suggests the county’s budget surplus cover $5.9 million going to county departments to cover costs related to the flood, and another $1.7 million would go to flood mitigation projects. According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, this would include a project to manage stormwater near the Circuit Court building and around the George Howard building.

The proposal would also prevent county departments from having to make service cuts to offset the unexpected costs from the flood.

The proposal also included $5 million dollars from the county’s surplus cover road resurfacing projects.

The budget amendment must be passed by the county council.

