Flacco Could Break 4,000 Passing Yards Record On Christmas Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Christmas Day, Ravens QB Joe Flacco could break Vinny Testaverde’s single-season record (4,177 yards) set in back 1996.

Flacco needs just 390 more yards to break the record. He has already reached career highs in attempts and completions.

RELATED: Flacco Carries Ravens’ Offense Into Duel With Steelers

Flacco has completed 374 of 579 passes for a current total of 3,788 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has had eight touchdown passes in his last three games, and Baltimore has won five of seven following a four-game skid.

Last week, Flacco sent a ball soaring to Steve Smith for a touchdown which allowed Smith to move further up the all-time receiving yards list, passing Marvin Harrison in the process to move up to seventh all-time.

With the Ravens edging closer to a Christmas Day showdown with Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North, Flacco is staring down barrel of his first 4,000-yard passing season.

Interestingly enough, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger needs two TD passes to tie John Elway for ninth all-time (300). Roethlisberger is eight completions away from passing Testaverde for 10th all-time (3,787).