Glen Burnie Girl Surpasses GoFundMe Goal For Bus Driver’s Cancer Treatment

December 22, 2016 10:48 PM By Jessica Kartalija

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This holiday season, most 10-year-olds are asking their parents for toys, but one asked for something else.  WJZ ‘s Mike Schuh reported on a little girl who asked for money for her bus driver who’s fighting ovarian cancer. Turns out, she got more than she could imagine.

Part of the goal was if Olivia Wietstruk reached her goal, her dad would die his hair pink, which he did.

This is Laura Martin, but to Olivia Wietstruk, she is Miss Laura, the world’s best bus driver. Martin works three jobs and is battling ovarian cancer.

“The kids on the bus noticed that I was losing my hair, and I started wearing a cap,” said Martin.

“Scared, very nervous,” she adds.

The students didn’t just notice, they did something about it. Olivia and her dad started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $2,000. Her friends joined in and they did a lot more than that.

Together, they raised $4,570 and reminded everyone what the holidays are truly about.

To contribute to Olivia and her dad’s GoFundMe page for Miss Laura CLICK HERE.

