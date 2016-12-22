Grant Awarded To Help Boost Maryland’s Wine Industry

HYDES, Md (WJZ) — A huge grant is helping to promote our state’s vineyards and expand their operations to help celebrate Maryland’s wine industry.

The $85,000 dollar grant aims to help to boost Maryland’s wineries, by funding educational seminars and even an economic impact study.

“Help with marketing and promotion, and really what we are trying to focus on now is trying to elevate the perception of Maryland wine,” says Phineas Deford, Vice President Boordy Vineyards.

Boordy Vineyards is the oldest vineyard inMaryland. And now, Deford is looking forward to how this $85,000 dollar grant will transform the industry and further understand their impact.

“What our industry really contributes to the state in terms of jobs, in terms of tourism, so having that economic impact study will be hugely valuable,” says Deford.

With just 87 wineries in maryland, this grant could help grow Maryland’s industry, to better compete with our Mid-Atlantic neighbors.

Part of the grant will be used to expand the number of wineries, helping to educate growers and entrepreneurs.

The Maryland Wineries Association plans to “Create new seminars to bring in world class speakers from all over the place to share their knowledge that will help Maryland wine grow,” says Kevin Atticks, Maryland Wineries Association.

The grant will also benefit the agriculture industry as a whole.

“Helps diversify our local rural economy and provides jobs to our rural areas,” says Karen Fedor, Maryland Department of Agriculture.

And this grant can continue to grow. When you spend money at Maryland local wineries it will be re-invested in the association.

This is the first Wine and Grape Promotion Grant to be awarded to Maryland since 2008.