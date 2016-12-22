Joe Beninati On The Washington Capitals And The Seemingly Unstoppable Metropolitan Division

Joe Beninati is the play by play voice of the Washington Capitals for Comcast Sportsnet.

Joe joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Capitals season so far and what to expect the rest of the way.

Joe started by talking about the Metropolitan Division saying “it’s crazy when you think about where those top 5 are with respect to the division and the rest of the league, and one point those top five had won 29 straight games.” As for how the Caps are doing currently and have done so far this year Joe said “for the first part of the season the Caps have been good to very good but not great…as long as you can keep pace with the rest of the division there will be some 100+ point teams that don’t have home ice in the playoffs.”

Joe went on to talk about some other teams from around the Metropolitan Division and how they’re doing, who is the most complete team in the NHL and the career of Jaromir Jagr and the kind of player he is at 43 years old.