Maryland PSC Approves Alternative Background Check for Uber and Lyft

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved an alternative background check process for Transportation Network Companies Rasier, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. and Lyft, Inc., replacing a fingerprinting-based background check.

Both companies had applied for a waiver of the fingerprint requirement for their drivers, arguing that the commercial background checks they use are more comprehensive and accurate.

The Commission said that neither fingerprinting-based nor commercial background checks are completely comprehensive and accurate.

The Commission said that Rasier and Lyft’s background checks involve extensive efforts to identify criminal history, are supplemented by ongoing safety protocols and updates, and include unique and emerging methods of authenticating the identity of drivers.

The additional requirements include:

TNCs must rerun background checks on all drivers annually;

Any background check provider used by a TNC must be audited and accredited by the Background Screening Credentialing Council of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners;

If a TNC plans to contract with a different background check provider or makes significant changes to its background check process it must provide notice in writing 60 days in advance to the Commission;

With each driver application submitted to the Commission, the TNC must provide written certification that the TNC has verified the identity of an applicant;

TNCs must require drivers to agree to report arrests and convictions to the TNCs within three business days. The TNCs must then promptly report to the Commission any deactivations that result;

TNCs must look back through the entire adult history of its applicants for convictions in Maryland and, where possible, convictions in other jurisdictions;

The Commission may order TNCs to revisit a background check of any driver the Commission believes may need to have their criminal history reexamined;

TNCs must require drivers to agree to return the company’s trade dress (car decals, etc.) if they become permanently deactivated;

Annual reports to the Commission, Commission Staff and the Office of People’s Counsel, on the TNCs operations under the alternative background check, including information on safety-related complaints, changes to internal background check processes, driver deactivations and the total number of active drivers.

Each company will have 10 business days to accept the modifications or else the waiver requests will be denied.

