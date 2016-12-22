New Surveillance Video Released Of Fatal I95 Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New surveillance video shows the explosion after the icy I-95 crash as a fuel tanker slid off the interstate, killing the driver and one other person.

WJZ has obtained new surveillance video showing the initial explosion after a tanker slid off icy interstate 95 near Washington Boulevard Saturday morning. The video shows how the flames engulfed I-95 as dozens of people were trapped in a massive 68-vehicle pileup just feet away.

“Before we opened that door, we had no idea what happened. We thought the whole outside was on fire. We thought the houses were on fire. It was so scary,” says witness Kimberly Smith.

Despite that, Kimberly Smith rushed out of her home, which is just below the interstate. The image of the tanker driver still haunts her.

“People were trying to get to him but the tanker truck was just exploding multiple times. Nobody could get to him until the fire was actually out,” she says.

The tanker driver has not yet been identified, but a woman who says she’s his mother wrote a message online about her grief.

“May god bless all of you, and I hope no one else will ever go through this pain of losing someone in this horrific way,” says the mother.

Now viral video shows the tanker heading northbound on the interstate, then sliding into the jersey wall and plummeting below. The new video of the aftermath will help investigators piece together this accident; an investigation that could take months.

