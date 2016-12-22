Note-worthy Holiday Gifts In Catonsville

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, you might want to head to Catonsville, as some local businesses are hitting all the right notes for the holidays.

This stretch of Frederick Road is often called “Music City, Maryland.”

From Trax on Wax, to Bills Music, to Appalachian Bluegrass and The Piano Man.

“There’s just a hub of musicians that come to this town,” says Trax on Wax owner Gary Gebler.

“There’s music stores up and down the road,” he says.

Trax on Wax opened eight years ago, selling only vinyl, especially popular for the holidays

“We have turntables and speakers, its just a beautiful time of the year. A lot of people are coming in supporting the store and we really appreciate everyone of them,” says Gebler.

There are 25,000 albums at Trax on Wax. They buy and sell — a dizzying display for the vinyl aficionado.

“It’s the best time of year and we’re talking about records. And, records really make people happy, and they really make great gifts as well,” says Gebler.

Trax on Wax also sells unique gifts, including a record album melted into a bowl — costing just $4.99″

“You can put candy in them, you can put chips in them. I use mine for my remote controls,” says Gebler.

Some of the biggest vinyl best sellers this year include albums by the Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Bob Marley, AmyWinehouse, and Miles Davis.