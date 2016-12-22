Sheriff to Deliver Holiday Gifts in Howard County

December 22, 2016 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Bill McMahon, Howard County Sheriff

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Howard County Sheriff Bill McMahon will hand-deliver holiday packages to families affected by domestic violence.

The sheriff will be joined by members of his domestic violence unit on Thursday in Columbia.

The unit works with HopeWorks on a variety of domestic violence issues. The sheriff’s office held a collection drive to support people affected by domestic violence crimes.

About 1,500 items are set to be delivered to HopeWorks families.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

