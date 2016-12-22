Steelers, Ravens Face Off In De Facto AFC North Title Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The AFC North title is on the line for the Ravens in a match up against the Steelers that sure feels like a playoff game.

If they win on Sunday, they still have a shot. Lose, and their rivals will celebrate a division championship right in front of them.

According to ESPN, the two teams have only met five times in December when both teams had a winning record. There have been only two previous meetings when first place in the AFC North was on the line (in 2008 and 2010). The Steelers won both times.

The Ravens beat the Steelers earlier this season, 21-14, and are 11-9, including the playoffs, against the Steelers since John Harbaugh became coach in 2008.

Baltimore has won six of the past seven meetings with the Steelers, which includes a 21-14 victory in Week 9, but they have also lost four straight road games.

LB Terrell Suggs has collected 14 1-2 of his 114 1-2 career sacks against the Steelers, DE Elvis Dumervil has at least half-sack in nine of 12 career games against Pittsburgh.

“We want to win a Super Bowl, so we have to go through Pittsburgh next week to get there,” running back Kenneth Dixon said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to go prepare and do our best.”

Tune in this Sunday, Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. ET.