Suspect Who Robbed 52-Year-Old Man Caught on Camera

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need help identifying a suspect who robbed a 52-year-old man at an ATM machine in Northeast Baltimore.

Around 9:15 p.m. December 14, officers responded to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway where they learned the suspect approached the victim and pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery.

The suspect then took money from the victim and left. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Detectives were able to obtain a photograph of the suspect from a surveillance camera in the area. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call robbery detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

