The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of December 24th

This week’s Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with Clifton Brown who covers the Ravens for Comcast Sportsnet Mid-Atlantic, Brandon Krisztal who covers the Broncos for Denver Sports 760, and Joe Beninati the play by play voice of the Washington Capitals.

CLIFTON BROWN

Cliff joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Ravens and their big match-up on Christmas Day against the Steelers.

Cliff started by talking about the Ravens run defense facing Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers on Sunday saying “no question Bell has had over 100 yards in 4 of his last 5 games and is obviously one of the best running backs in football, the Ravens struggled against the Eagles maybe showing some signs of slowing down…the Steelers have won five straight if the Ravens can pull this one out it will be the biggest win of the year.” As for the Ravens chances against the Steelers in this late December game Cliff said “the Ravens are going to have to play their best game of the year to win this one.”

Cliff also talked about match-ups within the game to look for on Sunday including the Ravens pass offense against the Steelers improving young secondary.

BRANDON KRISZTAL

Brandon joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Denver Broncos and recent reports that they’re having big time locker room troubles.

Brandon started by talking about what’s happening in the broncos locker room saying “I think there are a couple of layers to it when you talk about locker room strife…the defense week in week out they hold teams in check, they held Tom Brady to 16 points and kept LeGarrette Blount in check.” Then Brandon went on to talk about the offensive side of the locker room and who is to blame saying “when you flip to the offensive side there have been some inconsistencies and it’s not all Trevor Siemian’s fault, in some ways it’s John Elway’s fault.”

Brandon went on to talk about the way the AFC West is changing and what roster decisions the Broncos will face this off-season.

JOE BENINATI

Joe joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Capitals season so far and what to expect the rest of the way.

Joe started by talking about the Metropolitan Division saying “it’s crazy when you think about where those top 5 are with respect to the division and the rest of the league, and one point those top five had won 29 straight games.” As for how the Caps are doing currently and have done so far this year Joe said “for the first part of the season the Caps have been good to very good but not great…as long as you can keep pace with the rest of the division there will be some 100+ point teams that don’t have home ice in the playoffs.”

Joe went on to talk about some other teams from around the Metropolitan Division and how they’re doing, who is the most complete team in the NHL and the career of Jaromir Jagr and the kind of player he is at 43 years old.