21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Lyndale Avenue Home Invasion

December 23, 2016 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a woman’s Lyndale Avenue home was broken into and she was shot in the head Thursday evening, Baltimore police are investigating.

They say the woman was 21 years old, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe two suspects forced their way into the victim’s home, in the 3700 block of the street, shot the woman and then fled on foot.

They are currently speaking with potential witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia