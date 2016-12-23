21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Lyndale Avenue Home Invasion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a woman’s Lyndale Avenue home was broken into and she was shot in the head Thursday evening, Baltimore police are investigating.
They say the woman was 21 years old, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives believe two suspects forced their way into the victim’s home, in the 3700 block of the street, shot the woman and then fled on foot.
They are currently speaking with potential witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call 1-866-7LOCKUP.
