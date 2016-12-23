Christmas Puppy Peggy Returned To Her Family

December 23, 2016 9:42 PM
Filed Under: christmas puppy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police and the family confirm to WJZ that Peggy the Christmas puppy has been safely returned.

The family tells WJZ reporter Tracey Leong that Peggy was found tied to a tree in their yard Friday evening. Someone threw a rock on the front porch to get the family’s attention.

The Springer Spaniel mix puppy, Peggy, was purchased three weeks ago as an early Christmas present for their two young kids. The family was robbed and Peggy, along with several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen.

RELATED: ‘Christmas Puppy’ Stolen From Baltimore Home During Burglary 

The family was desperate to get Peggy back, and now she is — just in time for the holidays.

