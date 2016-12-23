Driver Of Tanker That Crashed On Icy I-95 Identified By MDTA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Almost a week after a tanker crashed on an icy, elevated stretch of Interstate 95 and plummeted over the side, police have identified the driver.

He is 31-year-old Clinton Lamont Worrell, Jr., of Baltimore, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

His death has brought an outpouring of support from across the country.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports Worrell was a dedicated father and had worked for Carroll Fuel for more than two years.

He’s the first person ever to die in an accident in that company’s long history.

Millions witnessed his final moments in a video that has since gone viral. The man who recorded it, who was himself stuck on I-95 due to the ice Saturday morning, tells WJZ it was traumatizing for him to witness such a disaster and not be able to help.

Many have hailed Worrell as a hero, believing he swerved to avoid the pileup ahead, possible saving many lives.

His mother wrote on Facebook: “I would like to say God bless all of the truck drivers… because no one really knows how dangerous the highway can be more than you.”

The president of Carroll Fuel issued a statement Friday, saying the company has been in close contact with Worrell’s family and will help in any way it can.

“The outpouring of support for Clinton and his family from his fellow employees and people throughout the state, region and country who were touched by this terrible tragedy has been remarkable,” John H. Phelps’s statement reads. “Clinton was an outstanding employee… he will be sorely missed for his dedication to the job and his friendship.”

Worrell leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

His death has touched others who haul fuel for a living. One of them started a fund for the family that has already raised more than $9,000.

The only other person to die in that crash last Saturday was 38-year-old Alfredo Santos Orellana, who also drove for a living and was also a father to two young daughters.

There were 68 other vehicles that crashed on I-95 Saturday morning. Several remain unclaimed. Police say they will interview drivers who come to claim their vehicles.

They also say the crash investigation will take months.

