Frazier’s On the Avenue Broken Into, Robbed (VIDEO)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the Hampden bar Frazier’s On the Avenue was broken into and robbed early Friday morning, police are investigating.

Officers were called to 919 W. 36th Street around 5:30 a.m., and found a broken glass door.

Detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred early this morning at Frazier's on the Avenue: https://t.co/L4fbvSDPoK pic.twitter.com/R53AUsZJWH — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 23, 2016

Investigators believe that at approximately 4:55 a.m., someone threw a brick through the front glass door, entered the building, took money and left.

A surveillance camera in the area captured it on tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern District at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

