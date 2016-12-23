Frazier’s On the Avenue Broken Into, Robbed (VIDEO)

December 23, 2016 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Frazier's On The Avenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the Hampden bar Frazier’s On the Avenue was broken into and robbed early Friday morning, police are investigating.

Officers were called to 919 W. 36th Street around 5:30 a.m., and found a broken glass door.

Investigators believe that at approximately 4:55 a.m., someone threw a brick through the front glass door, entered the building, took money and left.

A surveillance camera in the area captured it on tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern District at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

