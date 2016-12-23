Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts District

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s known for its blue collar roots and white marble steps, and now it’s become a thriving arts district.

Ron Matz has more on holiday happenings in one of Baltimore’s most beloved neighborhoods.

From Our Lady of Pompei to Dipasquale’s Italian Market, and now the Highlandtown Gallery, the place artists are calling home.

“And really what’s wonderful about it, is the arts district and that we can all support the local talent that we have here,” says Felicia Zannino-Baker

Talent like Debbie Lynn Zweibach. You can enjoy her work in jigsaw puzzles or prints. Her latest is “Highlandtown Yesteryear.”

“This area is changing, and so many of these places [featured in the painting] have gone,” Zweibach says. “And they should be remembered.”

“I remember what the neighborhood was like when I first moved here,” she adds. “I saw the change and now it’s changing again. This time it’s evolving in a good direction and the arts are in Highlandtown and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Need a last-minute gift? You’ll find it in Highlandtown. Ornaments, “bay bots,” jewelry, gift baskets and more.

A third gallery, The Night Owl Gallery, just opened in this building. It’s Beth-Ann Wilson’s studio. She’s an oil painter, behind works like “Natty van Boh.”

“It was a painting inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night but it’s kind of an homage to Baltimore,” she says.

“We have really blossomed here in Highlandtown,” Zannino-Baker says. “Not only do we have great places to come to eat like Dipasquale’s Market and Hoehn’s Bakery and High Grounds Coffee, we really do have every possible gift idea that anybody could think of for the holidays and year-round… We have themed Baltimore items.”

There are three art galleries in the building — The Highlandtown Gallery, Zweibach Creations and The Night Owl Gallery.

All three artists who work there are graduates of the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook