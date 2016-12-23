Holiday Gift Bags For Ill Vets At Baltimore VA Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this holiday, those who served our country are getting some holiday cheer.

Volunteers pass out hundreds of gift bags to veterans in the hospital.

More than 500 gift bags were delivered throughout the entire health care system.

Christmas comes a little early at the Baltimore VA. Volunteers spreading holiday cheer are Gold Star Mothers, handing out backpacks.

“We are able to give lovely gifts to our inpatients to hopefully make their stay a little better during the holidays, thanks to the generous donations of many individuals and organizations,” says one volunteer.

“Even though you are here at the hospital, you are surrounded by people who really care about you,” says another volunteer.

More than 500 gift bags were delivered throughout the entire VA Health Care System. At the VA hospital in Baltimore, 100 were passed out to veterans.