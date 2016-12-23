Hours Wind Down For Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have just about 25 hours till Christmas, and there are plenty of people who haven’t bought their gifts yet.

At Target in Canton Crossing, the store is packed. From the parking lot, to the registers, to the ailes. People have a long list of excuses for why they waited this long.

It wouldn’t be Christmas, if stores weren’t packed with last-minute shoppers.

From the adults to the kids, everyone is trying to beat the clock, but time is running out.

“We are just getting some gifts for mommy,” says young shopper Henry Baker.

“I live right near here. Every time I come in, the line this last week has been wild,” says shopper Alex Constantine.

And if you thought Black Friday was busy, think again. The two days before Christmas are the busiest at Target in Canton and it’s all thanks to last-minute shoppers.

“We take a truck a night, sometimes two trucks a night all the way from thanksgiving all the way through christmas,” says Matt Boylan, Store Manager at Target Canton Crossing.

And earlier on Friday at Towson Town Center, where people were hustling to get their gifts in order before Santa starts on his trek down from the North Pole. The line at Pandora went out of the store.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 22 percent of shoppers waited until the last minute. Some were hoping for better deals. Just remember, you can only hold out for so long — because time is running out.

“I will be done by tonight, yes. We will be done by tonight. Whatever we don’t get from target today, we won’t have, so we’re definitely going to be done tonight,” says Target shopper Cierra Brown.

Some stores like Target, Kohls, and Toys R Us have extended hours to help the procrastinators out.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spend an average of $935 this holiday season. And while that’s a significant amount of money, it’s slightly down from last year.

