Laurel Shooting Victim Dies Of Injuries, $5K Reward Offered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old who was one of two victims in a double shooting in Laurel Sunday has died of his injuries.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. that day for a report of gunshots in the 9400 block of Woodsong Court. Officers arrived and found Kaiyon Stanfield in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They also located Khalil Stanfield, Kaiyon’s cousin, a short distance away in the 9300 block of Daly Court, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Davon Phillip Jones, 20, of Bridle Path Lane, on Tuesday as one of the suspects in the shooting of both men.

Khalil Stanfield remains in serious but stable condition at Shock Trauma.

Because of Kaiyon Stanfield’s death, police intend to amend the charges filed against Jones from attempted murder to murder.

He has also been charged with assault and handgun violations and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Detectives continue to search for a second suspect in the shooting and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

