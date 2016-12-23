Lawmakers Form Panel To Investigate Payroll Problems

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are forming a panel to investigate the mishandling of state employee paychecks.

Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton and Del. Maggie McIntosh announced the joint legislative panel Friday.

At a hearing this month, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said it has received more than 1,000 complaints about employees not getting paid properly.

Middleton, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, says Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration was warned that a new payroll system was not ready, and for two months employees have been getting partial paychecks. Administration officials said at a hearing this month that employees who contacted the state about problems received a paper check.

Amelia Chasse, a spokeswoman for Hogan, says the administration looks forward to sharing information with lawmakers about the scope of the issue and immediate steps that are being taken to address it.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.