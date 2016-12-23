Millions Of Travelers Hit The Road For Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Millions of Marylanders will hit the road this weekend for the holidays.

AAA says 2016 is on track to be a record year for travelers across the country. In Maryland, it is expected that 2.2 million Marylanders will be traveling, with about 91 percent driving.

This heavy travel season comes as Marylanders see a major surge at the pump. AAA says gas prices have soared to an average of $2.29 per gallon. That’s about 12 cents more than it was just one month ago.

Officials are urging people to be prepared and be patient, both on the roads and at the airports.

Long lines at the security gates are expected at BWI and at airports across the country.

Officials say Friday will be the busiest day to hit the road due to children being off of school and parents off work.

Nationally, more than 103 million people will be traveling for the holidays, with 90 percent of them on the roads.

AAA expects December 26 to be another busy travel this year as people head back home after the holiday weekend.

