Pa. Teen Arrested, Charged With 3 Baltimore Murders Dating Back To 2015

December 23, 2016 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old York, Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with three murders in Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Dennis Diggs faces charges in relation to the following deaths:

  • 22-year-old Jackson Bleier (a Federal Hill resident and fifth-year student at UMBC) in the 600 block of Yale Avenue on Oct. 2
  • 22-year-old Jamie Christian of the 3300 block of W. Baltimore Street on Oct. 24
  • 29-year-old Jarrell Hicks in the 3300 block of Caton Avenue on March 24, 2015

Diggs has been charged with first and second degree murder and various assault charges and handgun violations in the case of Bleier’s death, and with murder in the other two cases.

