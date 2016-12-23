Trump Clarifies ‘Nukes’ Tweet: ‘Let It Be An Arms Race’

December 23, 2016 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says the president-elect is putting other countries on notice with his tweet calling for greatly expanded U.S. nuclear capability.

The spokesman says Donald Trump was responding to Russia, China and other countries talking about expanding their own nuclear capabilities.

Sean Spicer said Friday, “The president isn’t saying we’re going to do this. He said, ‘unless they come to their senses.’ It’s a warning to them that this president isn’t going to sit idly by.”

Also Friday, MSNBC reported that Trump said: “Let it be an arms race, because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”

The network’s “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski said Trump made the statement in a phone call with her.

Spicer spoke on Fox News and NBC’s “Today.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia