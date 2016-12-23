Two Children Seriously Injured In Lansdowne Fire

LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say two children were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Lansdowne.

The Baltimore County fire department says in a statement that the children are believed to be six and 10 years old. They were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The fire broke out around 1:20 p.m. Friday, and firefighters pulled the children from the burning apartment.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation. About 12 families were displaced by the fire. The department did not report any other injuries.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.