Two Children Seriously Injured In Lansdowne Fire

December 23, 2016 11:19 PM By George Solis
LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say two children were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Lansdowne.

The Baltimore County fire department says in a statement that the children are believed to be six and 10 years old. They were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The fire broke out around 1:20 p.m. Friday, and firefighters pulled the children from the burning apartment.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation. About 12 families were displaced by the fire. The department did not report any other injuries.

