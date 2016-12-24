Baltimore City Police Investigate Shooting Of 23 Year Old Woman

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore city police officers responded to the rear of the 6600 block of Vincent Lane around 11:20pm Friday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 23 year old female suffering from gunshot wounds to the left arm and torso.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
The preliminary investigating has revealed the victim was in the rear of the location when an unknown suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and mask shot her.
The suspect then fled the location on foot.
Citywide shooting detectives are investigating this case and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.