1 Dead, 1 Injured In Catonsville Crash

December 25, 2016 7:46 PM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a wreck in Catonsville.

Police say the wreck occurred just before noon on Sunday on Interstate 195 when a Honda Civic collided with a BWI Airport taxi. Police say the driver of the Honda, 90-year-old John Ignatius Wellham, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The taxi driver, 74-year-old Song Kil Park, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 38-year-old Nelson Martin Menacho, was not harmed in the wreck.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

