Authorities Say I95 Tanker Driver Had Proper Certification To Drive Fuel Truck

December 25, 2016 10:30 PM
Filed Under: 95 tanker crash

BALTIMORE (AP) – Authorities say the Baltimore man who was killed when the tanker he was driving slid off an icy interstate and exploded earlier this month had the required certification to drive a fuel truck.

Lt. Kevin Ayd with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police tells WTOP 31-year-old Clinton Lamont Worrell also had a valid medical certification.

An investigation into the Dec. 17 incident is ongoing.

