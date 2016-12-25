Authorities Say I95 Tanker Driver Had Proper Certification To Drive Fuel Truck

BALTIMORE (AP) – Authorities say the Baltimore man who was killed when the tanker he was driving slid off an icy interstate and exploded earlier this month had the required certification to drive a fuel truck.
Lt. Kevin Ayd with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police tells WTOP 31-year-old Clinton Lamont Worrell also had a valid medical certification.
An investigation into the Dec. 17 incident is ongoing.
