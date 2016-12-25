Locals Come To Worship At Baltimore Basilica Christmas Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christmas morning brought dozens of families to America’s First Cathedra: the Baltimore Basilica for Christmas Mass. There was song, prayer, and celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas Mass at the Baltimore Basilica is a time for Christians to honor their faith on the day deemed as the birth of the lord and savior.

“Celebrating the birth of christ and it’s a welcoming atmosphere. If nothing else, you certainly recognize the Christmas carols and the hymns,” says congregant Joseph Knox.

A Christmas morning tradition for many families was welcomed by the word of god or the music of his praise.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. The music is wonderful with the Peabody conservancy and it’s a gorgeous building now that they have finished the renovations,” says a Mass attendee.

In a building that is known as America’s first cathedral, on Christmas Day, they celebrate the true meaning behind Christmas.

“Everyone coming together and spending time Christmas morning,” says congregant Andy French.

There were a total of seven Christmas Masses scheduled by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, five of those were held on Christmas Eve.

