WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To Steelers 31-27 |Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Locals Come To Worship At Baltimore Basilica Christmas Morning

December 25, 2016 11:15 PM By Marcus Washington
Filed Under: Christmas Mass, The Baltimore Basilica

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christmas morning brought dozens of families to America’s First Cathedra: the Baltimore Basilica for Christmas Mass. There was song, prayer, and celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas Mass at the Baltimore Basilica is a time for Christians to honor their faith on the day deemed as the birth of the lord and savior.

“Celebrating the birth of christ and it’s a welcoming atmosphere. If nothing else, you certainly recognize the Christmas carols and the hymns,” says congregant Joseph Knox.

A Christmas morning tradition for many families was welcomed by the word of god or the music of his praise.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. The music is wonderful with the Peabody conservancy and it’s a gorgeous building now that they have finished the renovations,” says a Mass attendee.

In a building that is known as America’s first cathedral, on Christmas Day, they celebrate the true meaning behind Christmas.

“Everyone coming together and spending time Christmas morning,” says congregant Andy French.

There were a total of seven Christmas Masses scheduled by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, five of those were held on Christmas Eve.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Marcus Washington
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia