Man Killed In DC Crash After Police Chase; Teen Charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington police say a motorist was killed after being struck by a carjacking suspect involved in a police chase.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday that the suspect, a 17-year-old Washington resident, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The statement says officers on Friday night were pursuing a Lexus that had been stolen in an armed robbery.

Police say the Lexus was speeding when it struck a Nissan Altima, causing a chain reaction that involved two other cars.

The Nissan’s driver, 31-year-old Kenneth Edward Morris Jr. of Washington, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of another vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The statement says three suspects fled the Lexus. The 17-year-old was arrested, but the other two escaped.

The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

