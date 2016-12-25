Police: Body Found In Baltimore Harbor Saturday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a man’s body was found floating in the Baltimore harbor Saturday morning.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, police say they responded to a call at around 8:15 a.m. near the 1000 block of Lancaster Street, for reports of a body in the water.

Police were reportedly unable to identify the body, but say the person who was recovered appeared to be a man in his 60s.

The Sun reports that there were no visible signs of trauma to the body, according to police. Investigators also say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook