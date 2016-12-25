WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To Steelers 31-27 |Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Police: Body Found In Baltimore Harbor Saturday Morning

December 25, 2016 10:00 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a man’s body was found floating in the Baltimore harbor Saturday morning.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, police say they responded to a call at around 8:15 a.m. near the 1000 block of Lancaster Street, for reports of a body in the water.

Police were reportedly unable to identify the body, but say the person who was recovered appeared to be a man in his 60s.

The Sun reports that there were no visible signs of trauma to the body, according to police. Investigators also say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia