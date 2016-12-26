A Baltimore Family’s Puppy is Returned Days Before Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore family’s puppy is returned just in time for the holidays.

The family told WJZ they are overwhelmed by the community’s support. Several hundred thousand people contacted them offering help.

“We love Baltimore and are so happy everybody got behind us and helped us bring her home,” says Ann Powell.

The Powell’s puppy Peggy was taken during a home burglary last Tuesday and then returned three days after.

“They tied her nicely to the tree,” says Andy Powell.

A rock was thrown on the porch to alert the family. Peggy was home safe, possibly given back by the suspects who stole her.

“Hoping for the best but not expecting this,” says Ann.

Three-month-old Peggy may not realize the community effort or unexpected actions taken that launched a massive search effort to bring her home.

“Had people call us, get out posters for us, had to get it out immediately because everybody was worried about Peggy,” says Ann.

Those actions all paid off and are something the Powell family will never forget.

“You see so many things horrible that happen and then something like this happens and you’re like wow, it restores your faith in humanity,” said Andy.

The suspects also stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Police are continuing to search for the suspects in the home burglary investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers. They can be reached at 1-866-7-lockup.

