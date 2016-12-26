AACo. Police ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police has identified a pedestrian that was fatally struck on Christmas Eve in Glen Burnie.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the front of 7233 Ritchie-Highway North where they found 52-year-old Eric Richard Barlow dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara was traveling northbound just north of Sixth Avenue when the pedestrian walked west across the highway in the path of the vehicle.

Police said the primary cause of the crash is pedestrian error. Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and any charges are pending review by the State’s Attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook