WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To Steelers 31-27 |Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

AACo. Police ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Christmas Eve

December 26, 2016 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Pedestrian Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police has identified a pedestrian that was fatally struck on Christmas Eve in Glen Burnie.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the front of 7233 Ritchie-Highway North where they found 52-year-old Eric Richard Barlow dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara was traveling northbound just north of Sixth Avenue when the pedestrian walked west across the highway in the path of the vehicle.

Police said the primary cause of the crash is pedestrian error.  Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and any charges are pending review by the State’s Attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia