Authorities: 6-Year-Old Ejected from Car, Seriously Injured

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old was seriously injured after he was ejected from a pickup truck he was riding in on Interstate 91 in North Haven.
Fire Chief Paul Januszewski says the boy’s mother lost control of her truck and it rolled over multiple times on Sunday morning.
Police say the Meriden woman and her two children, ages 13 and 11, were all wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. The boy wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe a patch of black ice may have caused the vehicle to flip over.
The crash remains under investigation.
