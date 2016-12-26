Bowie Man Arrested at BWI with a Concealed Firearm

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– TSA officers arrested a Prince George’s County man Monday after they found a gun in the man’s bag at BWI.
The .380 caliber handgun was not loaded officers said.
The gun was detected inside the man’s carry-on bag as his items were passing through the checkpoint metal detector. Maryland Transportation Authority Police confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on weapons charges.
The man, who scheduled to fly to Los Angeles, is from Bowie.
