City Police Investigate String of Taxi Cab Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are investigating three taxi cab robberies that occurred within hours of each other Monday morning.

During the robberies, two unknown suspects approached the taxi cabs and announced a robbery. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and investigators believe the suspects were driving a black car.

The first incident occurred in the 200 block of South Conkling Street around 4 a.m. The second incident happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of East and Eastern Avenue. The third incident occurred before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

The taxi cab drivers were not injured during the robberies and no passengers were inside the vehicles at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

