GoFundMe Page Started To Support Family Of Fuel Tanker Driver Clinton Worrell

December 26, 2016 5:59 PM By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under: fatal I95 crash, GoFundMe, i95 fuel tanker driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man from Chicago has started a GoFundMe Page to support the family of the man who died in the fatal collision on I95 one icy morning.

Mike Lovell is a fuel tanker driver from Chicago and says he was shaken by the video of fuel tanker driver ClintonWorrell from Baltimore.

Lovell, who has not met Worrel, has started a GoFundMe page to support the Worrell family after Clinton’s tragic death.

Lavelle writes on the page:

“HI, my name is Mike Lavelle. I drive a fuel truck in Chicago, IL. Like many of you I watched the video of the accident on December 17, 2017 in Baltimore, MD.  
I’ve never met Clinton Worrell. Like many of you know fuel hauling isn’t for everyone.  That’s why it’s considered a brotherhood and sisterhood. We are part of the fuel hauling family. To me family helps family.   Clinton and I belong to a Facebook group dedicated to fuel haulers. Thru one of the group’s members I got in touch with members of Clinton’s family.
As a member of the fuel hauling family I thought it would be a nice gesture to help out his family. Which includes a 7 year old daughter durning the holiday season.
Every dollar is greatly appreciated. All of the money is going directly to the family. With the hope of it lighting the burden in their time of need. His sister Shannika has access to the money. I have no access to it at all. It’s all for the family.

Thank you for all of your generosity.”

To donate to the page CLICK HERE.

 

